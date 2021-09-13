Coronavirus News: More vaccine mandates might be needed, Fauci says | Mandates lead to hospital resignations | Latest cases in DC region | Vaccination progress
DC’s international mural festival is back with new name, artists

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

September 13, 2021, 2:04 PM

Returning for its sixth year, the international mural festival formerly known as POW! WOW! is bringing together local, national and international artists under its new name, D.C. Walls, from Sept. 8 – 18.

Courtesy DC Walls
The event formerly known as POW! WOW! is now DC Walls, and this year, it will bring 18 artists from across the city and the world together to showcase their artwork on buildings throughout Northeast.

“We’re flying people in from Bogota, Colombia, from the Canary Islands in Spain. These people are rockstars and legends in their own right,” said Kelly Towles, an artist and the event’s director.

He started the local chapter of the festival in D.C. in 2016.

The festival was founded in Hawaii and now happens in cities all around the world.

A few of this year’s big names include Ally Grimm and Baghead.

Most of the murals from last year will go away and they will start from scratch.

They’ll be creating new artwork at several locations, including 301 N street and 38 N street.

Towles said it’s about more than just the art; it’s about community.

“You take an afternoon and see a bunch of murals that are free and open to the public,” he added.

The event is also about conversations. They’ll hold a discussion about how we are impacted by technology and on the importance of making the city more walkable.

“The walkability and the access to all the murals in one spot, it’s just a joy,” Towles said.

The festival is going on now through Sept. 18.

