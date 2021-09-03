CORONAVIRUS NEWS: St. Mary’s Co. re-opens mass vax site | Fairfax Co. schools update | Prince George's Co. expands mobile vaccine fleet | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
DC police seek suspects in middle school burglary

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

September 3, 2021, 12:10 PM

The D.C. police are looking for three people suspected of breaking into and stealing several items from John Hayden Johnson Middle School.

Overnight on Saturday, Aug. 7, police said, three people entered the school on Bruce Place in Southeast. The suspects, captured by surveillance camera, were carrying what appear to be doughnuts.

Items reported stolen included a fire extinguisher, easel, a box of masks, a box of gloves and a laptop.

Anyone with information on the individuals is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text your tip to the department’s Text Tip Line at 50411.

Below is the area where the burglary happened:

