DC calls for eligible residents to receive COVID-19 booster shot

Jose Umana | jumana@wtop.com

September 25, 2021, 6:54 AM

Following the Centers for Disease Control’s decision to recommend a COVID-19 booster shot for several millions Americans, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and DC Health are “encouraging” eligible residents to receive their third dose of vaccine.

Residents who received the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago are advise to find their vaccine card or access it online and make an appointment with their health care provider or on vaccines.gov at a nearby location.

The city is only offering boosters to those residents who received the Pfizer vaccine during their primary series of vaccination, according to a news release.

“This third dose was recommended because sometimes people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised do not build enough (or any) protection when they first get a vaccination,” the statement said.

There are 153 locations around the city that offer booster shots to eligible residents. Residents who need help can call 855-363-0333.

To eliminate any barriers for access, the city said individuals can self-attest or self-report if they are eligible to receive a booster whenever the vaccine is offered.

Per D.C. government, the CDC now recommends:

• People 65 years and older should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series;
• People who are residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series;
• People aged 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series;
• People 18 to 49 who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks; and
• People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.

Jose Umana

José Umaña is a digital editor for WTOP. He’s been working as a journalist for almost a decade, covering local news, education and sports. His work has appeared in The Prince George’s Sentinel, The Montgomery Sentinel, Orlando Sentinel, PressBox and The Diamondback.

