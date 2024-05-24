There’s a ‘whole life’ that goes with each poppy on the wall at the National Mall

The USAA Poppy Wall of Honor, an exhibit honoring over half a million service members who gave the ultimate service, returns to D.C. this Memorial Day weekend.

Visitors at the National Mall in D.C. in 2023 got a glimpse of the USAA Poppy Wall of Honor, featuring over 645,000 red poppies, which honors fallen service members. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) The USAA Poppy Wall of Honor, an exhibit honoring more than half a million service members who gave the ultimate service, returns to D.C. this Memorial Day weekend.

The wall features red poppy flowers for the more than 600,000 U.S. service members who have died in the line of duty since World War I.

“It’s hard to comprehend. You know, there’s a whole life and a story and family — spouses, kids, siblings, parents — that goes with each one of those,” said one woman visiting from California.

New features this year include a special panel commemorating the 50th anniversary of America’s exit from the Vietnam War, and a digital panel that will display individual remembrances with the hashtag “#PoppyInMemory.”

“You can’t help but be inspired. Being here at the wall, seeing the poppies, seeing the displays that are on the on the other side of the installation,” said Retired U.S. Army Major General John Richardson with USAA. “There’s also a number of different ways to honor and remember veterans that are listed there. And it can be things as simple as wearing a poppy on your dress or your jacket, flying your American flag at half-staff for the day, visiting a national cemetery or your local war memorial.”

Since its first appearance on the National Mall in 2018, nearly 40,000 people have visited the temporary installation, paying their respects and learning more about the importance behind Memorial Day.

The Poppy Wall of Honor will be on display through Sunday on the National Mall at the base of the Lincoln Memorial between the Reflecting Pool and Korean War Memorial.

“We need to remember the people who have given their lives and that’s what this exhibit is about,” said one onlooker Paul, who was visiting from Boston.

That’s what the “holiday” is about, he said, “to try to remember these people and everything they’ve done so we can have the lives we do have.”

The exhibit is open until 9 p.m. Friday, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

If you can’t make it in person this weekend, you can still participate in honoring a loved one by sharing a memory using #PoppyInMemory on social media. You can also view the dedications online.

Editor’s Note: The Poppy Wall of Honor honors the more than 600,000 U.S. service members that have died in the line of duty since World War I. This story has been corrected.

