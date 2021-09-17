DC block to close as roller-skaters lace up for ‘DowntownDC On Wheels’

D.C. is on a roll.
Starting Friday, a block of Downtown D.C. will be turned into a roller rink — and that means road closures on F Street NW between 8th and 9th streets through Sunday.
Here’s the schedule.
Friday, Sept. 17
- Skate: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Skatetrack by DJ Adrian Loving: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Movie: Rollbounce at 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 18
- Skate: 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Skate lessons and performances by Rolloway Productions: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Skatetrack by DJ 2-Tone Jones: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Movie: ATL at 8 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 19
- Skate: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Skate lessons and performances by Rolloway Productions: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- Skatetrack by DJ Adrian Loving: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
DowntownDC called it the District’s “premier roller skating event.”
If you plan to go, here are the rules:
- Don’t bring hockey sticks or pucks onto the roller floor;
- Don’t skate backward;
- Don’t figure skate;
- No more than two skaters should join hands and skate, Chain skating is not permitted;
- No cell phones or personal music devices are allowed;
- Skate in the direction of other skaters;
- Obey the skate guard;
- Don’t play tag;
- Everyone on the roller floor must wear skates.
More information is available online.