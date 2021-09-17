DC block to close as roller-skaters lace up for ‘DowntownDC On Wheels’ Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

Starting Friday, a block of Downtown D.C. will be turned into a roller rink — and that means road closures on F Street NW between 8th and 9th streets through Sunday.

D.C. is on a roll. Starting Friday, a block of Downtown D.C. will be turned into a roller rink — and that means road closures on F Street NW between 8th and 9th streets through Sunday. Here’s the schedule. Friday, Sept. 17 Skate: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Skatetrack by DJ Adrian Loving: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Movie: Rollbounce at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 Skate: 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Skate lessons and performances by Rolloway Productions: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Skatetrack by DJ 2-Tone Jones: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Movie: ATL at 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19 Skate: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Skate lessons and performances by Rolloway Productions: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Skatetrack by DJ Adrian Loving: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. DowntownDC called it the District’s “premier roller skating event.” If you plan to go, here are the rules: Don’t bring hockey sticks or pucks onto the roller floor; Don’t skate backward; Don’t figure skate; No more than two skaters should join hands and skate, Chain skating is not permitted; No cell phones or personal music devices are allowed; Skate in the direction of other skaters; Obey the skate guard; Don’t play tag; Everyone on the roller floor must wear skates. More information is available online.

Will Vitka William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come. wvitka@wtop.com @WillVitka

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others. Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here. © 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.