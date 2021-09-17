Coronavirus News: Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID-19 | PHOTOS: 660,000 white flags on National Mall | Va. Vaccine QR Codes | Latest cases in DC region
DC block to close as roller-skaters lace up for ‘DowntownDC On Wheels’

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

September 17, 2021, 8:04 AM

D.C. is on a roll.

Starting Friday, a block of Downtown D.C. will be turned into a roller rink — and that means road closures on F Street NW between 8th and 9th streets through Sunday.

Here’s the schedule.

Friday, Sept. 17

  • Skate: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Skatetrack by DJ Adrian Loving: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Movie: Rollbounce at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18

  • Skate: 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Skate lessons and performances by Rolloway Productions: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Skatetrack by DJ 2-Tone Jones: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Movie: ATL at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 19

  • Skate: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Skate lessons and performances by Rolloway Productions: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Skatetrack by DJ Adrian Loving: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

DowntownDC called it the District’s “premier roller skating event.”

If you plan to go, here are the rules:

  1. Don’t bring hockey sticks or pucks onto the roller floor;
  2. Don’t skate backward;
  3. Don’t figure skate;
  4. No more than two skaters should join hands and skate, Chain skating is not permitted;
  5. No cell phones or personal music devices are allowed;
  6. Skate in the direction of other skaters;
  7. Obey the skate guard;
  8. Don’t play tag;
  9. Everyone on the roller floor must wear skates.

More information is available online.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

