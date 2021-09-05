CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hospitals hit with nurse staffing crisis amid COVID | Florida grapples with COVID-19's deadliest phase yet | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
At least 8 displaced after Northwest DC fire chars rowhouse

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

September 5, 2021, 8:16 PM

At least eight people in Northwest D.C. have to find another place to stay Sunday night after a fire scorched their Kansas Avenue home, D.C. Fire and EMS said.

Firefighters showed up to the rowhouse near Sherman Circle around 6:15 p.m. and found the enclosed back porch of the two-floor home engulfed in flames, a fire spokesman said. The fire had spread inside the home and was starting to spread to an adjacent rowhouse.

All the residents of both homes made it out safely and firefighters brought the blaze under control in about 20 minutes. D.C. Fire said the home where the fire started was severely damaged and all eight residents would be displaced.

D.C. Fire said it’s possible those who lived in the home where the fire spread would also have to find somewhere else to stay because of the damage.

Fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire. Below is a map of where it happened:

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

