At least 8 displaced after Northwest DC fire chars rowhouse

At least eight people in Northwest D.C. have to find another place to stay Sunday night after a fire scorched their Kansas Avenue home, D.C. Fire and EMS said.

Firefighters showed up to the rowhouse near Sherman Circle around 6:15 p.m. and found the enclosed back porch of the two-floor home engulfed in flames, a fire spokesman said. The fire had spread inside the home and was starting to spread to an adjacent rowhouse.

All the residents of both homes made it out safely and firefighters brought the blaze under control in about 20 minutes. D.C. Fire said the home where the fire started was severely damaged and all eight residents would be displaced.

Update Working Fire 4800 block Kansas Ave NW. #DCsBravest have knocked down visible fire and stopped further extension to adjacent dwelling. Still actively attacking pockets of fire. 8 residents of home accounted for and outside the house. pic.twitter.com/Fz43nqZMPi — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) September 5, 2021

D.C. Fire said it’s possible those who lived in the home where the fire spread would also have to find somewhere else to stay because of the damage.

Fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire. Below is a map of where it happened: