1 hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning in DC

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

September 14, 2021, 12:48 PM

A person in D.C. has been hospitalized Tuesday with carbon monoxide poisoning after an incident involving a power washer.

DC Fire and EMS said someone was using a gasoline-run power washer in an unventilated basement.

Carbon monoxide built up in the basement, seriously injuring the person, officials said.

The incident occurred in a building with other businesses inside on New Hampshire Avenue Northwest. The building was evacuated, but nobody else was injured.

The carbon monoxide level in the building is now back to normal.

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

