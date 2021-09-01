1 hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning in DC

A person in D.C. has been hospitalized Tuesday with carbon monoxide poisoning after an incident involving a power washer.

DC Fire and EMS said someone was using a gasoline-run power washer in an unventilated basement.

Carbon monoxide built up in the basement, seriously injuring the person, officials said.

The incident occurred in a building with other businesses inside on New Hampshire Avenue Northwest. The building was evacuated, but nobody else was injured.

The carbon monoxide level in the building is now back to normal.