Washington Monument to reopen Sunday

The Washington Monument is set to reopen Sunday after an extended period of repairs stemming from a lightning strike almost two weeks ago, a National Park Service spokesman said.

NPS Spokesman Mike Litterst told WTOP in an email, “It’s the news all of America has been waiting for! The Washington Monument will reopen on Sunday, tickets available tomorrow morning at 10 a.m.”

UPDATE: The Washington Monument will reopen on Sunday, August 29. Tickets will be available online tomorrow morning at 10:00 a.m. Find more information at https://t.co/vIIQRWKAMW #WashingtonDC pic.twitter.com/FiCp19aJYK — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) August 27, 2021

The monument was forced to close after being hit by lightning on Aug. 15. Electrical systems that operate the elevator and access to the monument were damaged during the strike, and crews have been working to repair the damages and replace compromised components.

Tickets for entry will be available to the public beginning Saturday morning, and can be reserved online.