CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. teacher won't wear mask | Maryland board votes for school mask mandate | DC expands COVID home tests | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Washington, DC News » Washington Monument to reopen Sunday

Washington Monument to reopen Sunday

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

August 27, 2021, 3:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Washington Monument is set to reopen Sunday after an extended period of repairs stemming from a lightning strike almost two weeks ago, a National Park Service spokesman said.

NPS Spokesman Mike Litterst told WTOP in an email, “It’s the news all of America has been waiting for! The Washington Monument will reopen on Sunday, tickets available tomorrow morning at 10 a.m.”

The monument was forced to close after being hit by lightning on Aug. 15. Electrical systems that operate the elevator and access to the monument were damaged during the strike, and crews have been working to repair the damages and replace compromised components.

Tickets for entry will be available to the public beginning Saturday morning, and can be reserved online.

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DHS details how it'll recruit, pay and promote new hires under cyber talent management system

For federal managers, new vaccine and testing policy brings anxiety — and more unanswered questions

GSA hits 11 years of top marks on small business procurement scorecard

For federal employees, 3 items to watch in the bipartisan infrastructure bill

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up