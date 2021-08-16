Suspect in Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling lockdown identified, faces multiple charges

The man who allegedly triggered a lockdown at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, in D.C., last Friday has been hit with a slew of charges.
Sean Gaskins, 27, climbed the fence of the 905-acre base in Southeast D.C. after a shooting and police chase on Aug. 13, a D.C. police officer said in a court document.
At around 12:30 p.m. Friday, the officer wrote, the D.C. police responded to a report of gunshots at Halley Terrace, in Southeast. They got a tip that someone fled the scene in a dark vehicle with tinted windows.
Officers spotted a vehicle matching that description driving erratically on South Capitol Street Southeast and gave chase. It hit two cars, and then Gaskins ran from the crash, jumped a jersey wall and ran across several lanes of traffic, climbing the fence to the Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling campus, the document said.
Police found a loaded Glock 27 with an obliterated serial number in the grass not far from where the suspect was hiding inside a dumpster, the police said. After getting a tip, police caught the suspect at about 2:45 p.m. He didn’t put up any resistance.
Among the charges Gaskins faces are unlawful possession of a firearm; entering military, naval or coast guard property; and carrying a licensed pistol while impaired.
According to the court, Gaskins, who remains in detention, is awaiting a preliminary hearing.