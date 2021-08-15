Police search for vehicle after triple shooting in DC killed 1

One man is dead and two others are hurt after a triple shooting in Southeast D.C. on Sunday afternoon. Police are searching for a suspect driving a Black Ford Fusion with a Maryland license plate.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. on 16th Street near W Street.

Seventh District Watch Commander John Branch, who made a video announcement discussing the crime, said paramedics took one of the victims who had multiple gunshots wounds to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The two other men suffered minor injuries and are expected to survive.

8.15.21 Cmdr John Branch gives update for shooting in the area of 16th and V Street, Southeast pic.twitter.com/weNR9TF4nI — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 15, 2021

Police are seeking more information about the crime and the driver of the car. Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

The map below shows the area of the shooting.

WTOP’s Glynis Kazanjian contributed to this report.