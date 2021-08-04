Max, Erica Scherzer sponsor week of pet adoptions as thank-you to DC

While parting is such sweet sorrow, former Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer and his wife Erica are nudging the dial toward sweet by sponsoring pet adoption fees at the Humane Rescue Alliance for a week.

The Scherzers say the adoption promotion is their way of thanking the city they’ve called home for the last seven years.

“We couldn’t think of a better way to honor our time in Washington, D.C., than by sponsoring adoption fees at the Humane Rescue Alliance so even more families can benefit from the love and joy of rescue animals — a feeling we personally experience every day through our own adopted animals,” the pair said in a statement.

The sponsored adoption period runs between Wednesday, Aug. 4 and Tuesday, Aug. 10.

The Humane Rescue Alliance said the adoption period offers it much-needed support, as the adoption center and foster homes are currently at capacity with dogs, cats, turtles, rabbits, guinea pigs, mice and birds.

“This amazing gift is emblematic of the community building that the Scherzers have invested in since arriving in D.C. seven years ago. Their own pets are an integral part of their lives; as long time animal lovers and advocates, both Max and Erica appreciate how animals bring love and laughter to a home – never more so than during the last year,” said Humane Rescue Alliance President and CEO Lisa LaFontaine.

The Scherzers are no strangers to the Humane Rescue Alliance, and during the seven years they’ve spent in D.C., they have held a number of high-profile adoption events to help find pets loving homes.

The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired the 37-year-old ace along with shortstop Trea Turner in return for four prospects. Scherzer was at the end of a seven-year contract he signed with the Nats back in 2015.

Scherzer is expected to make his first appearance with the Dodgers in a home game against the Houston Astros on Wednesday.

“While our time in the District is coming to an end, we are grateful to Nationals’ fans and the entire community for welcoming us. Whether near or far, we will remain steadfast supporters of HRA,” the Scherzers said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.