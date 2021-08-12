CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. state superintendent supports in-person learning | DC high school athletes urged to wear masks | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
DC woman pleads guilty to 2 assaults, including 1 prosecuted as hate crime

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

August 12, 2021, 2:10 PM

A woman from Northeast D.C. pleaded guilty Monday to two assaults that took place over the spring — including one prosecuted as a hate crime.

According to the D.C. U.S. Attorney’s Office, Nicole Gogan, 41, shoved a Postal Service worker who was making deliveries near the 400 block of 4th Street, near Station Park in Northeast, the night of April 6.

Gogan used racial slurs against the worker, who is a Black woman. The worker tried to flee, but Gogan chased her and continued to shove her while using slurs, the Attorney’s Office said in a release.

Then, on the evening of May 7, Gogan started an encounter with a woman at 12th and H streets in Northeast, and took a fighting stance while yelling, “Do you want to fight?”

Gogan was arrested on May 7 and held.

Judge Neal E. Kravitz sentenced Gogan to 180 days in jail, with all but 90 days suspended as long as she completes a year of probation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Travis Wolf investigated and prosecuted both matters.

