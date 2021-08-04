DC university uses American Rescue Plan funds to pay down student debt

About $500,000 in funds from the American Rescue Plan would be added to the $1.8 million the university has already committed to paying down hundreds of student balances. The average payment is $4,299 per student.

Trinity Washington University announced that it has paid off $2.3 million in balances from over 500 undergraduate students of the university, in part using funds from the American Rescue Plan.

Trinity President Pat McGuire announced Wednesday that $500,000 in funds from the American Rescue Plan would be added to the $1.8 million the university had already committed to paying down student balances, for a total of $2.3 million for 535 students. The average payment was $4,299 per student.

“This is absolutely the right thing to do for our students,” McGuire said in a statement. “Trinity students will start the Fall 2021 semester with a fresh balance sheet on their Trinity accounts! Students accumulated balances during the pandemic, from March 2020 through May 2021. Many of our students lost their jobs at restaurants and other service locations, and others were also the primary financial support for their families, making it hard to pay their tuition bills.”

Trinity is a private university located in Northeast D.C. It is designated both a predominantly Black institution and a Hispanic serving institution.

McGuire said helping students of color avoid becoming weighed down with college debt was an effective way to help racial disparities in the country.

“We believe that widening pipelines for our graduates to enter professions where persons of color are under-represented is one of the strongest contributions Trinity can make to improving the climate for racial equity more broadly,” she said.

She added: “Black women carry the highest student debt burden in the country, and debt loads often inhibit their ability to complete degrees and become successful in their chosen professions. Reducing student debt burdens hastens degree completion and supports early career success, which ensures long-term growth and professional achievement.”

