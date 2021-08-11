CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-region venues require vaccination or negative test | What to know about possible regional vaccine passport | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
DC high school athletes urged to wear masks indoors, get tested regularly

Megan Cloherty | mcloherty@wtop.com

August 11, 2021, 5:34 PM

D.C. student-athletes who practice or compete indoors will have to do so while wearing masks and trying to maintain 6 feet of distance regardless of vaccination status, according to the latest guidance.

The D.C. State Athletic Association released its recommendations for the fall sports season based on the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and D.C. Health. The DCSAA said that students who cannot maintain social distance and those unvaccinated teens playing high-risk sports should be regularly tested for COVID-19.

D.C. Health classifies basketball, hockey, lacrosse, football, soccer, cheerleading and wrestling as high-risk sports.

“While it was exciting to return to the field of play this past spring, we must remain vigilant against the spread of COVID-19,” DCSAA Interim Director Kenny Owens said.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and are prepared to adjust if the situation improves or worsen.”

DCSAA is leaving it up to local education agencies, commonly referred to as LEAs, to decide whether spectators can attend games and events.

Megan Cloherty

Megan Cloherty

