DC Council finalizes 2022 budget, cuts $4 million office redevelopment tax credit

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

August 11, 2021, 2:14 PM

The D.C. Council unanimously voted Tuesday to approve the Budget Support Act, the final piece of the District’s budget package.

It had been unanimously approved twice before.

One significant change to the bill was the removal of a $4 million annual tax credit to incentivize the redevelopment of vacant office buildings to create additional residential space, including workforce affordable housing, in the Downtown and Golden Triangle Business Improvement Districts, according to a council news release.

The D.C. Council said hearings are expected to be held in the coming year on stand-alone legislation to implement this pilot program.

The Council will be on recess until October. The next Legislative Meeting is scheduled for Oct. 5.

On Twitter, Ward 4 Council member Janeese Lewis George was elated.

“Beyond all the great investments in #Ward4, I’m really proud of our #HomesAndHearts amendment to create a monthly basic income, help end homelessness, and fund child care – and my amendment funding a full-time librarian for every DCPS school!” she wrote.

D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine said, “There’s additional funding to significantly expand my office’s Cure the Streets violence interruption program, which helps reduce gun violence in neighborhoods with some of the highest rates of it.”

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

