DC Council finalizes 2022 budget, cuts $4 million office redevelopment tax credit

The D.C. Council unanimously voted Tuesday to approve the Budget Support Act, the final piece of the District's budget package.

The D.C. Council unanimously voted Tuesday to approve the Budget Support Act, the final piece of the District’s budget package.

It had been unanimously approved twice before.

One significant change to the bill was the removal of a $4 million annual tax credit to incentivize the redevelopment of vacant office buildings to create additional residential space, including workforce affordable housing, in the Downtown and Golden Triangle Business Improvement Districts, according to a council news release.

The D.C. Council said hearings are expected to be held in the coming year on stand-alone legislation to implement this pilot program.

The Council will be on recess until October. The next Legislative Meeting is scheduled for Oct. 5.

On Twitter, Ward 4 Council member Janeese Lewis George was elated.

“Beyond all the great investments in #Ward4, I’m really proud of our #HomesAndHearts amendment to create a monthly basic income, help end homelessness, and fund child care – and my amendment funding a full-time librarian for every DCPS school!” she wrote.

🙌🏾 Today we finalized the DC budget! Beyond all the great investments in #Ward4, I’m really proud of our #HomesAndHearts amendment to create a monthly basic income, help end homelessness, and fund child care – and my amendment funding a full-time librarian for every DCPS school! pic.twitter.com/fxem42dhyf — CM Janeese Lewis George (@CMLewisGeorgeW4) August 11, 2021

D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine said, “There’s additional funding to significantly expand my office’s Cure the Streets violence interruption program, which helps reduce gun violence in neighborhoods with some of the highest rates of it.”