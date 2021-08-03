2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Photos | US wrestler Mensah-Stock makes history | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Capitol Police seize loaded guns; 2 people arrested

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

August 3, 2021, 10:20 PM

Two people have been arrested in D.C. after Capitol Police seized two loaded guns Monday.

It happened before 1 p.m. near the U.S. Capitol. A man approached two officers at First Street and East Capitol Street Southeast to ask for directions.

One of the officers saw a firearm handle sticking out of the front pocket of the man’s shorts.

Titus Hayes of Richmond, Virginia, was placed under arrest for carrying a pistol without a license in D.C., a news release said. The gun had a high-capacity magazine, police said.

Hayes told police that he and his wife, Nicole Carter, had a second gun in their vehicle that was along East Capitol Street Southeast. Another handgun was found in the glove box.

Capitol police said there was no information to indicate that Hayes and Carter were targeting members of Congress or the Capitol, and they do not have a record with Capitol Police.

They were both taken into custody.

“So far this year, the United States Capitol Police has confiscated 13 guns near the Capitol,” Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said in a statement.

Hayes was charged with carrying a pistol without a license, unregistered firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and possession of a large capacity feeding device.

Carter was charged with carrying a pistol without a license, unregistered firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and unlawful transportation of a firearm.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She has a master’s degree in interactive journalism from American University and a master’s degree in English Literature from The George Washington University.

