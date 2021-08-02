D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser submitted her revised District budgets to the council Monday. It includes money for gun violence prevention and more police officers.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser submitted her revised District budgets to the council Monday, including a $59 million investment in the gun violence prevention program Building Blocks DC, as well as funding to add 170 officers to the police department.

In a tweeted letter addressed to the D.C. Council, Bowser said funding for additional officers is “another critical step in our comprehensive public safety approach.”

Part of Bowser’s plan is $11 million to hire the additional officers.

In response to the mayor’s proposal, D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson and Council member Charles Allen, who chairs the Judiciary and Public Safety Committee, proposed a “compromise package” of $5 million to boost police staffing as well as additional spending on what they called public health-based programs for combating violence.

Bowser’s proposal pointed to the council’s $15 million cut in the 2021 budget.

“When we began the budget development cycle in the fall of 2020, the forecast for [the Metropolitan Police Department’s] recruiting and hiring in FY22 was bleak,” Bowser wrote, “based on the Council’s $15 million cut to the FY21 budget, as well as a challenging time overall for law enforcement.”

She said that D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee has “challenged the MPD team to rethink old approaches” and that the department has re-engaged with more than 500 applicants to support hiring in the fall.

“This additional hiring is essential because our communities cannot wait another 18 months for new recruits to be hired, fully trained and assigned to patrol,” the mayor wrote.

Bowser said the department has 200 fewer officers now than it did in September.

“Unless the Council acts now, MPD will continue to shrink by approximately 120 officers over the next 14 months,” she wrote. “My proposal will allow MPD to stabilize at approximately 3,615 officers and is critical to slowing the steadily increasing burden that our officers are facing due to understaffing.”

We're investing $59M in Building Blocks DC, a whole-of-government approach to responding & preventing gun-related violence With our partners @councilofdc, we can hire an additional 170 officers, another critical step in our comprehensive public safety approach#saferstrongerDC

In a news release Monday, Mendelson and Allen said they had circulated their counter-offer to other council members and would vote Tuesday.

Their proposal would trim Bowser’s proposal of $11 million for police staffing to $5 million, which they said would still allow the department to maintain its hiring pipeline and reduce overtime. But it would repurpose most of the other proposed funding to the Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement’s Leadership Academies, which provides services to at-risk youth.

Another $1.9 million would be slotted for violence-interruption programs, including the Cure the Streets program run by the Office of the Attorney General.

“Council members support a combination of strategies to reduce violent crime,” Mendelson said in a statement. “The solution can’t solely be more police.”

In a statement, Allen said: “Law enforcement and public health-based approaches are both critical to reducing gun violence. It might be the easiest path, but now’s not the time to fall back on police-only responses when we know a more well-rounded approach will have better immediate and long-term results in stopping the next shooter.”

Other measures: Funding for school librarians.

In other budget news, Ward 4 Council member Janeese Lewis George introduced an amendment Monday to allocate $3.25 million within the DC Public Schools budget to guarantee that a full-time librarian is in every DCPS school.

“Librarians are essential, but we have 36 DCPS schools without full-time librarians, nearly half of them in Wards 7 and 8,” George tweeted.

Today I introduced an amendment to move $3.25 million within the DCPS budget to guarantee a full-time librarian for every DCPS school. Librarians are essential, but we have 36 DCPS schools without full-time librarians, nearly half of them in Wards 7 and 8. #DCPSNeedsLibrarians📚

“Our students have struggled during the pandemic, and opportunity gaps that were already vast have widened,” she wrote. “We know students of color are more likely to have fallen behind. We’re investing in high-dosage tutoring but our support for students’ academic recovery can’t stop there.”

The D.C. Council will meet Tuesday on the District’s budget.

