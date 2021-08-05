2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | US basketball routs Australia | US women win beach volleyball semis | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Washington, DC News » Boil water advisory issued…

Boil water advisory issued for NE DC neighborhoods

Laura Spitalniak | lspitalniak@wtop.com

August 5, 2021, 4:10 AM

This map shows the impacted areas for the Boil Water Advisory. Click to enlarge. (Courtesy DC Water)

A boil water advisory is in effect for parts of Northeast D.C., and DC Water says the earliest normal water use can be expected to return is Saturday.

While isolating a leak on a transmission line Wednesday afternoon, crews closed valves in the area of 13th Street and Spring Road in Northwest, according to a news release from DC Water. Following the repairs, customers in Northeast D.C. called reporting a loss of water pressure.

Neighborhoods affected include Brookland, Fort Lincoln, Woodridge, Queens Chapel, Michigan Park and North Michigan Park. Use DC Water’s interactive map to find if a property is in the affected area.

The impacted area includes homes and businesses:

  • East of North Capitol Street
  • West of Eastern Avenue
  • South of New Hampshire Avenue
  • North of New York Avenue

“Due to the loss of pressure in the system, it may have been for bacteria or other disease-causing organisms to enter the water through cracks, breaks or joints in the distribution system,” the utility said.

It is unknown if water was contaminated, and the boil water notice is being made as a precaution. DC Water is collecting samples and will lift the advisory when tests on two consecutive days show no bacteria is present.

The utility does not know how many customers are affected.

Customers living in an impacted area should not drink or cook with their water without boiling or only use boiled water first. Home filtering devices are not a suitable replacement for boiled or bottled water.

Cooled, boiled water or bottled water can be used for the following:

  • Drinking
  • Brushing teeth
  • Preparing and cooking food
  • Washing fruits and vegetables
  • Preparing infant formula
  • Making ice
  • Giving water to pets

If anyone is experiencing symptoms related to bacteria-related viruses and parasites, including diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms, DC Water asks that you seek medical attention.

For additional guidance, customers can use the DC Water website or check out its interactive map to see if they live in an impacted neighborhood. They can also call the 24-hour Command Center at 202-612-3400.

WTOP’s José Umaña contributed to this report.

