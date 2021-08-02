2 dead in separate DC shootings that occurred within minutes of each other

Two men were fatally shot Wednesday in separate shootings that occurred within minutes of each other in D.C.

DC police said officers found a man shot inside a car on L Street Northwest about 1 p.m.

And just six minutes later, Police Chief Robert Contee said police were called to another shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue Southeast near Upsal Street, where they found another man shot inside a car.

Both men were pronounced dead.

Contee said there’s no indication the shootings are related.

Police are investigating both incidents.