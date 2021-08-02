CORONAVIRUS NEWS : US calls for booster shots | Dermatology patients may need 3 COVID-19 shots | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
2 dead in separate DC shootings that occurred within minutes of each other

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

August 18, 2021, 4:06 PM

Two men were fatally shot Wednesday in separate shootings that occurred within minutes of each other in D.C.

DC police said officers found a man shot inside a car on L Street Northwest about 1 p.m.

And just six minutes later, Police Chief Robert Contee said police were called to another shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue Southeast near Upsal Street, where they found another man shot inside a car.

Both men were pronounced dead.

Contee said there’s no indication the shootings are related.

Police are investigating both incidents.

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

