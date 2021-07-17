Vincent Gray’s communications director charged in dangerous weapon assault

The communications director for D.C. Council member and former mayor Vincent Gray has been charged with assault after allegedly attacking a man on Thursday night.

Takiyah Tate has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon in an attack on a man in an apartment on Hayes Street Northeast, according to D.C. police.

Court documents state the man told police that Tate attempted to choke him, but he pushed her off and that two other defendants there punched and kicked him as well.

The man told police that Tate used a bottle to hit him over the head and that another man tried to stab him, puncturing his stomach and cutting his shoulder.

When officers arrived on the scene, police said they found the victim in the hallway bleeding from his head, according to court documents.

The man told officers that he heard someone yelling for him to open the door and that when he did, Tate came in yelling and telling him that he had to leave.

The documents state that one of the other two defendants has children with the man.

Tate pleaded not guilty at a preliminary hearing and has been released. Her next court date is in November.

Gray’s office said that Tate has been placed on administrative leave.

“Today I was informed that a member of our staff, Takiyah “T.N.” Tate, was arrested in a domestic dispute late last night,” Gray said in a Friday statement.

“While we do not know all the details, the arrest report suggests that Ms. Tate brandished a weapon and caused injuries. Ms. Tate has been placed on administrative leave with pay until further notice. When I have more information, my office will release it along with any further actions we take.”