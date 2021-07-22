UDC extends enrollment incentives into fall 2021 semester

The University of the District of Columbia will continue offering a number of financial perks to attract more students to the school, as well as lending a helping hand to current students heading into their final year.

UDC RISE, which stands for “Recovery, Intervention, Support, and Engagement” includes programs meant to lessen the financial burden of school, and help the D.C. community recover from the monetary and education impacts of the pandemic.

Depending on the program, a student can qualify for free tuition and housing, scholarships, books, a free electronic device and a free final semester.

The DC University Partnership is tailored to those who graduated from the city’s public and charter schools this year.

Those who finished first or second in their class, and students with a grade-point average of 3.7 or higher will receive a full tuition scholarship and a partial housing scholarship.

Partial merit-based scholarships are also available if you had a GPA between 3.0 and 3.6, along with need-based scholarships of $1,000 per semester.

Students will also receive bookstore credit and a free Microsoft Surface Go.

RISE-DC is available to all and includes covering tuition, a $1,000 need-based scholarship per semester, bookstore credit and a Microsoft Surface Go.

And UDC Complete is designed for current university students who are set to graduate during the 2021-2022 academic year.

Free tuition and fees are provided for the spring semester.

“The pandemic magnified the challenges many of our students face daily,” says UDC President Ronald Mason in a press release.

“UDC RISE is our attempt to do everything within our power to ensure that finances are not an impediment to higher learning.”

Students must apply at the school’s website by Aug. 13.