Plans to make BLM Plaza mural permanent mean traffic changes

Work begins Monday to make it the BLM Plaza mural a permanent installation as part of a plan to preserve the original design.

The Black Lives Matter mural in downtown D.C. has served as a national symbol during the recent racial justice movement.

On Monday, work begins to make it a permanent installation as part of a plan to preserve the original design. That means traffic changes.

Construction will happen during the week from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Crews will install roadway pavers and bollards, which is expected to last through Oct. 1.

The District Department of Transportation said northbound and southbound lanes will be closed along 16th Street between H and K streets. Through access will remain closed throughout the duration of the project.

Businesses in the area will also remain open and pedestrians will still have access to the walkways, but motor vehicle drivers may want to plan ahead and avoid closures.