Heat from fire and summer sun make for difficult battle in NW DC 2-alarm blaze

Mike Murillo | mmurillo@wtop.com

July 12, 2021, 5:34 PM

DC Firefighters battle two-alarm fire in Takoma neighborhood.
Around 100 DC Firefighters respond to a two-alarm fire in DC’s Takoma neighborhood on Monday afternoon. (Credit: DC Fire and EMS)

Close to 100 D.C. firefighters braved the heat of the fire and the hot temperatures of the day to battle a two-alarm fire in the city’s Takoma Park neighborhood Monday.

Vito Maggiolo, with D.C. Fire and EMS, said the fire started in the first story around 3 p.m. calls about fire and smoke coming from the first story of a building on the 300 block of Carroll Avenue Northwest, near the Maryland border and the Takoma Metro station.

The location of the fire created even more difficulties for the fire crews.

“It’s an unusual configuration — the building sits up on a hill and behind some first-floor stores, so it provided very significant access challenges,” Maggiolo said.

After more than an hour, the fire was extinguished, and Maggiolo said there was minimal impact on other floors of the building. No rescues were made, and no one was found during a preliminary search of the building. Maggiolo said it is not known whether the building was occupied at the time of the fire — no one has come forward claiming they live there.

Also, no firefighters were hurt, even though the heat was grueling. Maggiolo said teams were rotated out and the crews taking the break were examined by medical personnel.

“Getting them into a rehab sector, where they can be rehydrated, get a chance to cool down, have their medical vitals checked,” Maggiolo said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Mike Murillo

Mike Murillo is a reporter and anchor at WTOP. Before joining WTOP in 2013, he worked in radio in Orlando, New York City and Philadelphia.

