2020 Olympics: Today's Olympic schedule | Olympics: Latest news | Typhoon expected to arrive Tuesday | Biles, USA eye third consecutive gold medal
Home » Washington, DC News » DC's first responders battle…

DC’s first responders battle gas fire, water rescue, downed trees

Laura Spitalniak | lspitalniak@wtop.com

July 26, 2021, 9:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

It was a busy Monday night for first responders in D.C. as they dealt with multiple incidents around the city.

First, a small fire burned openly in a Northeast D.C. street ignited by a downed power line that hit a gas unit on Kennedy Street at North Capitol Street, just north of Catholic University.

D.C. Fire spokesperson Vito Maggiolo said the fire is contained and, at this point, it is safer to let it burn than risk a gas spill.

Washington Gas is on the scene and working to turn off the gas flow.

Maggiolo said D.C. fire also completed a water rescue on Rhode Island Avenue in Northeast. Crews rescued one person out of a car that was submerged in high water beneath an overpass.

Late-arriving storms in the region caused major power outages and trees to fall down. According to StormTeam4 meteorologist Steve Prinzivalli, there are over 100 trees down across D.C.

Laura Spitalniak

Laura Spitalniak joined the WTOP edit desk at the beginning of 2020. She previously worked at WAMU, ABC News and CBS News. She is a graduate of the Philip Merrill College of Journalism and the daughter of a librarian.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Service members in remote areas missing out on transition benefits

VA mandates COVID-19 vaccine for health care workers

USPS lifts mask mandate for fully vaccinated employees amid workforce changes

First look at Senate NDAA adds $35B to DoD, takes all nonmilitary crimes out of chain of command

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up