DC’s first responders battle gas fire, water rescue, downed trees

It was a busy Monday night for first responders in D.C. as they dealt with multiple incidents around the city.

It was a busy Monday night for first responders in D.C. as they dealt with multiple incidents around the city.

First, a small fire burned openly in a Northeast D.C. street ignited by a downed power line that hit a gas unit on Kennedy Street at North Capitol Street, just north of Catholic University.

D.C. Fire spokesperson Vito Maggiolo said the fire is contained and, at this point, it is safer to let it burn than risk a gas spill.

Active outside gas fire unit Kennedy St NE. Gas line ignited by fallen power line. No immediate exposure problems. #DCsBravest standing by until @washingtongas can secure gas. @PepcoConnect is on scene. pic.twitter.com/5NcButctsX — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) July 27, 2021

Washington Gas is on the scene and working to turn off the gas flow.

Maggiolo said D.C. fire also completed a water rescue on Rhode Island Avenue in Northeast. Crews rescued one person out of a car that was submerged in high water beneath an overpass.

Water rescue 400 block Rhode Island Ave NE. High water beneath the overpass. #DCsBravest removed 1 person from vehicle in water who is uninjured. pic.twitter.com/WjSIO08Pqj — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) July 27, 2021

Late-arriving storms in the region caused major power outages and trees to fall down. According to StormTeam4 meteorologist Steve Prinzivalli, there are over 100 trees down across D.C.