DC’s DMV locations reopened to walk-ins

The director of D.C.'s Department of Motor Vehicles said that adjudication services resumed in person on Monday, and service centers were reopened to walk-in customers on Tuesday.

Drivers should still figure out whether they can do their business online, he said. And if they do come in, they should be prepared for longer-than-usual waits. He also advised checking the DMV website to find out exactly what documents they’ll need.

Face coverings are still required, Robinson said, and appointments made through July 17 will still be honored.