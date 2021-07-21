DC police find second car involved in Nationals Park shooting

D.C. police have found the second vehicle involved in the shooting outside of Nationals Park Saturday night.

D.C. police have found the second vehicle involved in the shooting outside of Nationals Park Saturday night.

Patrol officers found the gray Toyota Corolla with Virginia temporary tags and a missing hubcap on the rear driver’s side, D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said.

It was located on Water Street in Georgetown near the Key Bridge in Northwest.

“That vehicle is being forensically analyzed, and now, our investigation continues,” Contee said.

WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington reported that the car’s owner told police the vehicle was borrowed and not returned.

Saturday’s shooting wounded three people, including a Nationals fan who was grazed by a bullet. Shots were heard inside the ballpark, forcing the suspension of Washington’s game against San Diego and the evacuation of Nationals Park.

Related Stories:

Police already had the other vehicle involved in the shooting in their possession. The two occupants of that car were injured in the shooting and questioned by law enforcement.

Investigators are examining both cars, Contee said.

Contee told WTOP the shooting was a targeted one and that he planned to put more officers around the stadium.

“I think it is safe to go to a baseball game. I think, in that instance, we know now through looking through video that was a very targeted shooting. They were trying to shoot specific individuals,” Contee said.

WTOP’s Dick Uliano contributed to this story.