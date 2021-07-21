Coronavirus News: Delta variant cases dominate US | COVID-19 testing remains important | Funeral home owners to public: get vaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
DC police find second car involved in Nationals Park shooting

Jose Umana | jumana@wtop.com

July 21, 2021, 4:43 AM

D.C. police have found the second vehicle involved in the shooting outside of Nationals Park Saturday night.

Patrol officers found the gray Toyota Corolla with Virginia temporary tags and a missing hubcap on the rear driver’s side, D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said.

It was located on Water Street in Georgetown near the Key Bridge in Northwest.

“That vehicle is being forensically analyzed, and now, our investigation continues,” Contee said.

Police are examining this gray Toyota Corolla in connection with the shooting of three people outside Nationals Park after dusk on July 17, 2021. (Courtesy MPD)

WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington reported that the car’s owner told police the vehicle was borrowed and not returned.

Saturday’s shooting wounded three people, including a Nationals fan who was grazed by a bullet. Shots were heard inside the ballpark, forcing the suspension of Washington’s game against San Diego and the evacuation of Nationals Park.

Police already had the other vehicle involved in the shooting in their possession. The two occupants of that car were injured in the shooting and questioned by law enforcement.  

Investigators are examining both cars, Contee said.

Contee told WTOP the shooting was a targeted one and that he planned to put more officers around the stadium.

“I think it is safe to go to a baseball game. I think, in that instance, we know now through looking through video that was a very targeted shooting. They were trying to shoot specific individuals,” Contee said.

WTOP’s Dick Uliano contributed to this story.

Jose Umana

Jose Umana is a digital writer/editor at WTOP. He joined WTOP in 2020.

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

