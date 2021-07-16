Coronavirus News: More variants with low vaccination rates | Eviction ban ending | Prince George's Co. students get vaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
DC police arrest wanted man after over 90-minute barricade situation

Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

July 16, 2021, 2:33 AM

D.C. police arrested a man following a barricade situation that almost lasted two hours in Southeast Thursday night.

The man barricaded himself inside a building on Benning Road near G Street at around 8 p.m. He was wanted for multiple charges, including domestic assaults while armed, police said.

Officers located the man’s whereabouts after a person who knew him notified the police.

The standoff lasted over 90 minutes before police took him into custody. No injuries were reported following the incident.

Police have not released the man’s identity.

Below is a map of where the incident occurred.

