DC police arrest wanted man after over 90-minute barricade situation

D.C. police arrested a man following a barricade situation that almost lasted two hours in Southeast Thursday night.

The man barricaded himself inside a building on Benning Road near G Street at around 8 p.m. He was wanted for multiple charges, including domestic assaults while armed, police said.

Officers located the man’s whereabouts after a person who knew him notified the police.

The standoff lasted over 90 minutes before police took him into custody. No injuries were reported following the incident.

Police have not released the man’s identity.

