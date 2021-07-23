DC boasts bigger numbers for rent assistance

D.C.'s deputy mayor said Friday that the nation's capital is doing well with regards to getting federal funding out the door to help residents who need assistance paying for rent and utilities.

John Falcicchio. D.C.’s deputy mayor for planning and economic development, told the D.C. Council Friday that of the 32,000 people who applied for the Stay DC program, more than 5,700 have been approved.

And “that accounts for $40,658,537 in approved rent,” Falcicchio said; $1.9 million has been approved for utility assistance.

According to Falcicchio, for a report submitted June 30, D.C. is No. 10 in the U.S. for the amount paid out and assistance. And it’s No. 7 for households assisted.

“We are also No. 3 in the percentage of funding that we have available versus the amount that we paid out,” Falcicchio said.

“And you’ll be proud to know D.C. is No. 1, per capita, in terms of the amount of assistance that’s been awarded already.”

He said there are still issues to work out regarding internet utility applications.

And, additionally, Falcicchio expects the amount of money going out next week to be higher: “We are focused to make sure that we’re getting to the applications that have sort of been stuck in the system.”