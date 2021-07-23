2020 Olympics: How to watch Olympics | Meet the DC-area 2020 Olympians | Profile: Kat Holmes | Profile: Farrah Hall | When to watch Katie Ledecky
Home » Washington, DC News » DC boasts bigger numbers…

DC boasts bigger numbers for rent assistance

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

July 23, 2021, 2:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A D.C. official said Friday that the nation’s capital is doing well with getting federal funding out the door to help residents who need assistance paying for rent and utilities.

John Falcicchio. D.C.’s deputy mayor for planning and economic development,  told the D.C. Council Friday that of the 32,000 people who applied for the Stay DC program, more than 5,700 have been approved.

And “that accounts for $40,658,537 in approved rent,” Falcicchio said; $1.9 million has been approved for utility assistance.

According to Falcicchio, for a report submitted June 30, D.C. is No. 10 in the U.S. for the amount paid out and assistance. And it’s No. 7 for households assisted.

“We are also No. 3 in the percentage of funding that we have available versus the amount that we paid out,” Falcicchio said.

“And you’ll be proud to know D.C. is No. 1, per capita, in terms of the amount of assistance that’s been awarded already.”

He said there are still issues to work out regarding internet utility applications.

And, additionally, Falcicchio expects the amount of money going out next week to be higher: “We are focused to make sure that we’re getting to the applications that have sort of been stuck in the system.”

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Pentagon faces political battle to retire old weapons systems — and some newer ones

Agencies begin setting tentative reentry dates for federal employees

VA, AFGE settle longstanding official time, legal disputes

House task force pushes Pentagon to wean itself off Chinese sources

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up