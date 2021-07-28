Bowser: If there’s a change in DC’s mask guidance, ‘we’ll communicate that’

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Wednesday that the city will issue new mask guidance "if we need to do anything differently."

Bowser’s remarks came a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended vaccinated people wear masks indoor in areas experiencing “substantial” or “high” community spread.

D.C. is experiencing “substantial” transmission, according to CDC data.

“We are following public health guidance. Dr. (LaQuandra) Nesbitt and her team continue to review where we are and if we need to do anything differently and if … we have a change in posture, we’ll communicate that,” she said during a news conference.

She added that D.C. is investigating how to approach vaccine certifications for its employees.

As for the District’s return to work, Bowser said, “We’re very satisfied with our return to work and how it’s progressing.”

“I don’t have any reason to think that our employees are outliers … probably most are vaccinated. Some are not,” she said.

When it comes to the return to school, the mayor said she’s “very very confident” in D.C.’s preparation for Aug. 30.

