Body of GWU student found at Surfside condo collapse, police say

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

July 11, 2021, 12:22 AM

Rescue crews recovered the body of a George Washington University student amid the rubble of the Surfside, Florida, condo collapse this week.

Miami-Dade Police announced Friday that the body of 21-year-old Deborah Berezdivin was recovered Wednesday.

The GW Hatchet reports Berezdivin was rising junior and that her boyfriend and relatives were also among those lost during the building collapse.

Friends described Berezdivin as “passionate” and someone who “always bring out the best in her friends” in a GW Hillel Instagram post.

 

