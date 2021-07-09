Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Washington, DC News » Awesome Con, canceled last…

Awesome Con, canceled last year, returns to DC convention center

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

July 9, 2021, 11:18 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Awesome Con returns this year after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo Courtesy LeftField Media)

Photo Courtesy LeftField Media
Scenes from the 2019 Awesome Con in D.C. (Photo Courtesy LeftField Media)

Photo Courtesy LeftField Media
The convention will be held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in August. (Photo Courtesy LeftField Media)

Photo Courtesy LeftField Media
(1/3)

Awesome Con, called a “celebration of geek culture” showcasing of pop culture, returns to D.C.’s Walter E. Reed Convention Center Aug. 20 through Aug. 22.

Last year’s three-day event, originally scheduled for spring and then postponed until fall, was ultimately canceled because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It drew more than 72,000 attendees when it was last held in 2019. This will be the eighth Awesome Con gathering in D.C.

Awesome Con will include hundreds of hours of programs, celebrity meet and greets, panel discussions and an exhibitor floor. LeftField Media, the event’s organizer, said there will be enhanced safety protocols, despite D.C’s full reopening and no capacity restrictions. It is currently evaluating mask requirements and increased social distance spacing.

New additions this year include a science fair and book fair. Also returning are family-friendly programs at Awesome Con Jr., as well as Pride Alley, for LGBTQ creators and fans. There will also be a short film festival, showcasing indie short films.

Among celebrities and comedians scheduled to appear are Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, Christina Ricci, George Takei, Adam Savage, William Shatner, Jack Quaid, Amy Chu, Sam Maggs, Tracie Ching and Ron Marz.

The convention will also include comic books, collectibles, toys, games, original art and cosplay by attendees.

Awesome Con tickets range from $40 for Friday-only admission, to $160 for a premium three-day pass. Children ages 3 to 10 are $15 per ticket for the full weekend or any individual day.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Contracting officers, grant managers on the frontlines of White House’s Made in America initiative

Federal retirement picks up in first half of 2021, but OPM still takes 2+ months to process

TSP changes, retirement help for former seasonal feds and other bills to watch

Few VA employees easily navigating new EHR after training, months of use, auditors say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up