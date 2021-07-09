Awesome Con, canceled last year, returns to DC convention center

Awesome Con, called a “celebration of geek culture” showcasing of pop culture, returns to D.C.’s Walter E. Reed Convention Center Aug. 20 through Aug. 22.

Awesome Con returns this year after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo Courtesy LeftField Media) Photo Courtesy LeftField Media Scenes from the 2019 Awesome Con in D.C. (Photo Courtesy LeftField Media) Photo Courtesy LeftField Media The convention will be held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in August. (Photo Courtesy LeftField Media) Photo Courtesy LeftField Media ( 1 /3) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Awesome Con, called a “celebration of geek culture” showcasing of pop culture, returns to D.C.’s Walter E. Reed Convention Center Aug. 20 through Aug. 22.

Last year’s three-day event, originally scheduled for spring and then postponed until fall, was ultimately canceled because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It drew more than 72,000 attendees when it was last held in 2019. This will be the eighth Awesome Con gathering in D.C.

Awesome Con will include hundreds of hours of programs, celebrity meet and greets, panel discussions and an exhibitor floor. LeftField Media, the event’s organizer, said there will be enhanced safety protocols, despite D.C’s full reopening and no capacity restrictions. It is currently evaluating mask requirements and increased social distance spacing.

New additions this year include a science fair and book fair. Also returning are family-friendly programs at Awesome Con Jr., as well as Pride Alley, for LGBTQ creators and fans. There will also be a short film festival, showcasing indie short films.

Among celebrities and comedians scheduled to appear are Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, Christina Ricci, George Takei, Adam Savage, William Shatner, Jack Quaid, Amy Chu, Sam Maggs, Tracie Ching and Ron Marz.

The convention will also include comic books, collectibles, toys, games, original art and cosplay by attendees.

Awesome Con tickets range from $40 for Friday-only admission, to $160 for a premium three-day pass. Children ages 3 to 10 are $15 per ticket for the full weekend or any individual day.