13 hurt in Northeast DC bus crash

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

July 14, 2021, 4:45 PM

Several people are hurt after a Metrobus crash in D.C.

It happened before 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of First Street and Riggs Road in Northeast.

Twelve people are in the hospital, including two who have life-threatening injuries and three others with serious injuries. Seven have injuries that are not serious or life-threatening, and one person declined transport, D.C. Fire and EMS said in an update.

The most significant impact of the closure at Riggs Road is being felt by northbound drivers on North Capitol Street. Long delays have formed between the hospital complex and Old Soldiers’ Home and Riggs Road, WTOP Traffic reporter Dave Dildine said.

Below is the area where it happened.

This story is developing. Check back with WTOP News for updates.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She has a master’s degree in interactive journalism from American University and a master’s degree in English Literature from The George Washington University.

