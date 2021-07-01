1 worker trapped, others injured in NW DC building collapse

A rescue operation is underway in Northwest D.C. as a person has been trapped in the “full collapse” of a building under construction Thursday afternoon, the D.C. Fire and EMS Department said.

Several workers were injured in the collapse of the building in the 900 block of Kennedy Street, just south of Emery Heights Park, the fire department said.

Several workers have suffered “various degrees of injuries,” said fire department spokesman Vito Maggiolo, and “at least three other buildings have been compromised.”

“They’re trying to cut through all the wood … to get to this person,” WTOP’s Mike Murillo said from the scene.

Murillo said they were concentrating on one specific area of the house, indicating that they knew only one worker had been trapped. He added that 10 to 12 firefighters are standing by, as well as medics.

Two houses have been evacuated as a precaution, Maggiolo said.

Major collapse 900 block Kennedy St NW. Full collapse of a building under construction. 1 person trapped and several others injured. pic.twitter.com/9Uc8UixsFl — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) July 1, 2021

WTOP’s Kate Ryan contributed to this report.