1 worker trapped, others injured in NW DC building collapse

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

July 1, 2021, 4:12 PM

D.C. firefighters are trying to get to a worker who was trapped in a building collapse on Kennedy Street in Northwest.

WTOP/Mike Murillo
A person is trapped and several others have been hurt in the “full collapse” of a building in Northwest D.C., the D.C. Fire and EMS Department said Thursday.

Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS
Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS
(Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS)
(1/4)

A rescue operation is underway in Northwest D.C. as a worker has been trapped in the “full collapse” of a building under construction Thursday afternoon, the D.C. Fire and EMS Department said.

Several workers were injured in the collapse of the building in the 900 block of Kennedy Street, just south of Emery Heights Park, the fire department said.

Several workers have suffered “various degrees of injuries,” said fire department spokesman Vito Maggiolo, and “at least three other buildings have been compromised.”

“They’re trying to cut through all the wood … to get to this person,” WTOP’s Mike Murillo said from the scene.

Murillo said they were concentrating on one specific area of the house, indicating that they knew only one worker had been trapped. He added that 10 to 12 firefighters are standing by, as well as medics.

Two houses have been evacuated as a precaution, Maggiolo said.

This report will be updated.

WTOP’s Kate Ryan contributed to this report.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

Local News | Washington, DC News

