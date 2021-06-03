U.S. postal worker attacked, zip-tied in delivery truck in DC

A U.S. postal worker was attacked inside his truck on Tuesday while unloading mail at the Washington Square Post Office on Connecticut Avenue D.C.

D.C. police said the mail carrier was in the back of the truck at the Washington Square Post Office on Connecticut Avenue northwest around 5:50 p.m. when two suspects got into the rear of the truck.

According to the postal worker, the two demanded cash from him. When he told them he didn’t have any money, the postal worker told police he was punched in the stomach and forced to lay on the ground. His hands were zip-tied behind his back, according to a police report.

The mail carrier’s wallet was taken from his back pocket before the two suspects drove off in a silver Mercedes. The wallet was later found in the back of the mail truck with nothing missing.

D.C. police released surveillance photos of the car they believe the suspects drove. Anyone with information about the car or the suspects is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099, or use the text tip line at 50411.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for tips that lead to an arrest or indictment.

The map below shows where the incident took place.