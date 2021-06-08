CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Reopening creates new anxieties | Fauci: 'We've got to do better with younger people' | Va. state of emergency set to end | Vaccine tracker
Home » Washington, DC News » Police find body of…

Police find body of man who tried to swim across Potomac River

Anna Gawel | agawel@wtop.com

June 8, 2021, 4:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The body of a man who went missing Sunday after apparently trying to swim across the Potomac River was found Tuesday morning near Fletcher’s Boathouse in Northwest D.C.

DC Fire & EMS said multiple witnesses saw someone trying to swim across the river from the Virginia side Sunday afternoon. They saw the swimmer go under the water without resurfacing.

A Maryland State Police helicopter, D.C. police harbor units, Arlington fireboats and the Coast Guard helped with the search.

D.C. police said they recovered the body around 8:30 a.m. They have not released the name of the man, pending notification of next of kin.

Anna Gawel

Anna Gawel joined WTOP in 2020 and works in both the radio and digital departments. Anna Gawel has spent much of her career as the managing editor of The Washington Diplomat, which has been the flagship publication of D.C.’s diplomatic community for over 25 years.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DHS on hunt for next generation of facial recognition technology

VA driving data integration to gain better outcomes for veterans

'Nowhere to go but up.' Biden's zero-emission federal fleet hits roadblocks

DoD's new electronic health record rollout is now about one-third complete

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up