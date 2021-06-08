Police find body of man who tried to swim across Potomac River

The body of a man who went missing Sunday after apparently trying to swim across the Potomac River was found Tuesday morning near Fletcher’s Boathouse in Northwest D.C.

DC Fire & EMS said multiple witnesses saw someone trying to swim across the river from the Virginia side Sunday afternoon. They saw the swimmer go under the water without resurfacing.

A Maryland State Police helicopter, D.C. police harbor units, Arlington fireboats and the Coast Guard helped with the search.

D.C. police said they recovered the body around 8:30 a.m. They have not released the name of the man, pending notification of next of kin.