New position will look after well-being of DC police employees

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

June 8, 2021, 5:56 PM

A newly-created position within D.C. police will be responsible for the mental and physical well-being of the department’s employees.

Diana Karczmarczyk started last month as the director of Employee Well-Being Support. In addition to being in charge of the well-being programs, she will also identify and develop wellness strategies and plans for sworn and professional staff at the D.C. police department.

“In order to fight against compassion fatigue and to have officers who can serve our community with empathy, we must work to support the well-being of the whole person for all of our members,” police Chief Robert Contee said in a statement.

The groundwork for Karczmarczyk’s position started following a debriefing on the effects of the U.S. Capitol breach last January on members of D.C. police, according to a department news release.

A Senate investigation released Tuesday revealed new details about how officers on the front lines of the Capitol during the riot, which included Capitol Police and D.C. police, suffered chemical burns, brain injuries and broken bones.

Dr. Diana Karczmarczyk
Dr. Diana Karczmarczyk. (Courtesy D.C. police)

In addition to Karczmarczyk’s, two additional clinician positions were also created to support the department’s employee assistance program.

Karczmarczyk has a doctorate in education from George Mason University in Virginia, as well as a master’s degree in public health in community education from the University of North Carolina Greensboro. She has 20 years of teaching experience, including at The George Washington University.

“I am excited and humbled to be a part of MPD. I look forward to identifying and creating opportunities together to make well-being a top priority,” Karczmarczyk said.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She has a master’s degree in interactive journalism from American University and a master’s degree in English Literature from The George Washington University.

