Man threatens diner with machete, hurls cicadas during DC Pride

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

June 13, 2021, 1:08 PM

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who threatened to stab another man with a machete while making anti-gay slurs around the time the Pride Parade was going on in D.C. Saturday.

D.C. police said around 3 p.m., the suspect approached a man walking to Shaw’s Tavern on Florida Avenue NW and began harassing him.

The suspect left the area while the man he was harassing stayed at Shaw’s to eat. The suspect then returned with a machete and allegedly told the man “I’ll silence you” while motioning at the foot-long knife.

He then began to stab cicadas and flick them at the man as he ate.

Police said they are investigating the incident as “potentially being motivated in whole or in part by hate or bias.”

D.C. police are searching for a man who threatened a man at Shaw’s Tavern with a machete on Saturday. (Courtesy D.C. police)

Anyone who has information that may lead to an arrest in this incident are being asked to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to the department’s tip line at 50411.

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

