A man has been arrested and charged with assault after the Prince George's County Sheriff's Office said he dragged one police officer and hit another with a car in Temple Hills, Maryland.

A man has been arrested and charged with assault, after the Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office said he dragged one officer and hit another with a car in Temple Hills, Maryland.

In a statement, authorities said officers stopped Malik Delonta Miller for driving without a front tag on his car in the 2400 block of Southern Avenue, on the D.C. border, June 9.

During the traffic stop, officers said, they saw a gun in Miller’s car and that Miller refused to show his hands. Miller then pulled away, “momentarily dragging an officer before striking another with the vehicle,” the sheriff’s office said.

Officers identified Miller by the driver’s license he provided during the stop. They later called him and persuaded him to turn himself in. He was arrested June 15.

Miller has been charged with first-degree assault, as well as three counts of reckless endangerment, three counts of obstructing and hindering, and failure to obey a reasonable and lawful order.