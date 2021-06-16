CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Funding for overdue gas, electric bills | Closing vaccine gap for Latinos in Md. | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Fire displaces 24 Southeast DC residents; building deemed ‘uninhabitable’

Acacia James | ajames@wtop.com

June 16, 2021, 6:34 AM

Two dozen people are displaced after a fire tore through a Southeast D.C. apartment early Wednesday.

D.C. firefighters responded to a two-story apartment building at 3092 Stanton Rd. SE around midnight, and worked to extinguish flames in a basement-level unit.

Inspectors with the District’s consumer and regulatory affairs department declared the building uninhabitable, causing 24 people to be displaced, D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman Vito Maggiolo told WTOP.

No residents were injured, Maggiolo said, but a dog was killed in the blaze.

D.C. emergency management and community service workers, as well as volunteers with the capital region’s Red Cross, were on scene Wednesday assisting displaced residents.

Officials are still trying to determine how the fire began.

Below is a map of the area:

