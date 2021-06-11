CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC announces vaccine outreach workforce | J&J vaccine expiration dates extended | COVID vaccine numbers
DC lifts the last of its coronavirus restrictions

John Domen | jdomen@wtop.com

June 11, 2021, 5:06 AM

The pandemic is far from over in D.C., but as COVID-19 positivity and transmission rates decline and more people get vaccinated, the city is lifting the last of its coronavirus restrictions.

Starting Friday, bars and nightclubs can open at full capacity again, meaning you can hit the dance floor of your favorite downtown club or head into the uptown dive that serves beer just the way you like it.

Likewise, there are no more capacity restrictions or waivers needed at the city’s biggest sports venues. The seating restrictions were actually lifted in time for Thursday night’s Nationals game, though it was rained out.

The next home games for the Mystics and D.C. United can be played in front of a full house when those teams host visiting squads next week.

Right now D.C. is estimated to have about 57.6% of its total population (and just under 70% of D.C.’s adults) at least partially vaccinated, with about 48% fully inoculated against the coronavirus.

John Domen

