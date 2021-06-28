Coronavirus News: The US regions most worrying experts | When COVID relief measures expire | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Washington, DC News » DC fire department seeks…

DC fire department seeks woman in connection with Shaw fires

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

June 28, 2021, 3:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
The D.C. fire department is looking or thsi woman in connection with a series of fires in the Shaw neighborhood. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS)

The D.C. fire department is looking for a woman suspected of setting several fires in the Shaw neighborhood over the past two weeks.

The fires were all fueled by “common combustibles” and set in the overnight hours, the D.C. Fire and EMS Department said in a news release Monday. Officials didn’t provide more details on where and when the fires were set.

So far, the fires have all been set outdoors, said fire department spokesman Vito Maggiolo, so there hasn’t been any damage to buildings. But “fire-setters often graduate,” Maggiolo said; “they feel empowered, and they sort of graduate to worse types of fires.”

They’re asking anyone with more information to call Fire Investigator Tomi Rucker at 202-904-6232, or call the arson tip line at 202-673-Arson (2776). You don’t have to give your name.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DoD taking immediate measures to address lack of trust on sexual assault and change prosecution process

Computers in your clothing? Army wants to embed chips into fabric

CISA sees zero trust adoption coming into focus under cyber executive order

DHS sees more employee engagement successes, even in a pandemic year

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up