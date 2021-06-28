DC fire department seeks woman in connection with Shaw fires

The D.C. fire department has released photos of a woman suspected of setting several fires in the Shaw neighborhood over the past two weeks.

The D.C. fire department is looking for a woman suspected of setting several fires in the Shaw neighborhood over the past two weeks.

The fires were all fueled by “common combustibles” and set in the overnight hours, the D.C. Fire and EMS Department said in a news release Monday. Officials didn’t provide more details on where and when the fires were set.

So far, the fires have all been set outdoors, said fire department spokesman Vito Maggiolo, so there hasn’t been any damage to buildings. But “fire-setters often graduate,” Maggiolo said; “they feel empowered, and they sort of graduate to worse types of fires.”

They’re asking anyone with more information to call Fire Investigator Tomi Rucker at 202-904-6232, or call the arson tip line at 202-673-Arson (2776). You don’t have to give your name.