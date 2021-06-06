CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Masks off for vaccinated lawmakers | Va. emergency to expire | Fauci on DC vaccine rollout | COVID vaccine numbers
Capitol Police set for training exercise Monday

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

June 6, 2021, 2:35 PM

U.S. Capitol Police said it will participate in Monday morning training exercises on the grounds of the Capitol.

“Do not be alarmed if you see emergency vehicles and low flying helicopters,” was the message tweeted by the department ahead of the event.

U.S. Capitol Police did not elaborate on what officers were training for, but called the exercise “routine.”

D.C. Police said emergency vehicles and personnel may be seen moving around the grounds at that time.

Federal, state and local partners of the Capitol Police department will take part in the training, scheduled 5 months and 1 day after the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

