Capitol Police set for training exercise Monday

U.S. Capitol Police said it will participate in Monday morning training exercises on the grounds of the Capitol.

“Do not be alarmed if you see emergency vehicles and low flying helicopters,” was the message tweeted by the department ahead of the event.

Monday morning, June 7

U.S. Capitol Police did not elaborate on what officers were training for, but called the exercise “routine.”

D.C. Police said emergency vehicles and personnel may be seen moving around the grounds at that time.

Federal, state and local partners of the Capitol Police department will take part in the training, scheduled 5 months and 1 day after the Jan. 6 insurrection.