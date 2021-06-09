CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Novavax shot 90% effective | Kids need to make up missed vaccinations | Maybe pandemic bonuses for teachers | Vaccine tracker
Bowser’s plans for affordable housing get spotlight at neighborhood commission meeting

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

June 9, 2021, 1:22 PM

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser joined the virtual 5D Advisory Neighborhood Commission meeting Tuesday night to talk about her budget, and after questions from residents, she put some new items on her to-do list.

Affordable housing was a hot topic; questions centered on getting more people to qualify for it by expanding funding for those with higher incomes.

Bowser recently announced that 50% of the $400 million dollar House and Production Trust Fund helps those falling between zero to 30% of the Area Median Income (AMI), which is $126,000 for a family of four.

“We have been proponents of investing in housing along the whole income spectrum all the way up to 80% of the AMI as well,” Bowser said. “We want to continue to have our police officers and teachers and firefighters consider living in the place where they earn their paycheck.”

Other questions were neighborhood-specific, including a request to reopen the south entrance to the Arboretum and when that might happen. The District needs to pave a road first.

“This is the very first time I heard that is an issue; so let me see what I can do about it,” Bowser said.

There were also questions on when Airbnb enforcement in D.C. will begin. Bowser said she would look into it, but there was some discussion among the commission that it could start in the fall.

