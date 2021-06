Two people were shot in D.C. Tuesday afternoon, and police are on the lookout for a black Nissan.

Two people were shot in D.C. Tuesday afternoon, and police are on the lookout for a black Nissan.

D.C. police said they found a man and woman with gunshot wounds in the 1300 block of Seventh Street Northwest around 4:15 p.m. Both were conscious and breathing.

A black Nissan was seen fleeing westbound in the 700 block of O Street Northwest after that shooting, police said.

Anyone who sees the car is urged to call 911 and take no additional action.

Below is the area where it happened.