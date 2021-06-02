2 people shot near Dupont Circle Sunday night, police say

A man and woman are recovering in the hospital after being shot near DuPont Circle this weekend, police said.

DC Police said that just before 10 p.m. Sunday, an argument broke out on the sidewalk on Connecticut Avenue near Jefferson Place in Northwest D.C. The suspected shooter then pulled out a gun and started firing.

Shooting in the 1200blk of Connecticut Ave NW. Lookout for a B/M, 160lbs., multi colored shirt, yellow and black dress shirt, shoulder bag with a hat. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) June 28, 2021

A man and woman were hit, and later taken to a hospital where they are expected to survive.

The shooter then fled the scene.

Police said the suspected shooter is a man wearing a yellow and black shirt, a shoulder bag and hat.

Anyone with information should call D.C. police at 202-727-9099.