2 people shot near Dupont Circle Sunday night, police say

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

June 28, 2021, 12:06 AM

A man and woman are recovering in the hospital after being shot near DuPont Circle this weekend, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

DC Police said that just before 10 p.m. Sunday, an argument broke out on the sidewalk on Connecticut Avenue near Jefferson Place in Northwest D.C. The suspected shooter then pulled out a gun and started firing.

A man and woman were hit, and later taken to a hospital where they are expected to survive.

The shooter then fled the scene.

Police said the suspected shooter is a man wearing a yellow and black shirt, a shoulder bag and hat.

Anyone with information should call D.C. police at 202-727-9099.

Luke Garrett

Luke Garrett is a D.C. native dedicated to journalism. He joined the WTOP newsroom in 2020 after graduating from the University of San Diego, where he studied physics and philosophy.

Crime News | Local News

