1 dead, 1 injured in DC double shooting

A man is dead and a woman is injured following a double shooting in D.C. on Saturday morning.

Around 9:45 p.m. on Friday, police were called to the 1900 block of 7th Street NW for reports of gunshots.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man and a woman both suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

D.C. Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victims to an area hospital, police said.

The man Clifton Smith, 31, of Southeast, was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police.

D.C. police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those involved in the shooting. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s text tip line by sending a text message to 50411.

A map of the shooting location can be seen below: