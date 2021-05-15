CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Howard Co. schools COVID-19 measures | Don't skip your 2nd dose | Montgomery Co. video competition | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Visitors head to Smithsonian museums for the first weekend since closure

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

May 15, 2021, 4:43 PM

Visitors stood in line at the National Museum of African American History and Culture Saturday, a moment many have waited months to experience. The museum is one of the handful of Smithsonian museums to welcome visitors back this week.

Katherine Hall came all the way from Cleveland, Ohio, with her niece to visit the district.

Standings in line with her timed ticket, she was excited to share the moment.

“I think all that we’ve gone through in America has opened people’s eyes to be more curious,” she said.

This is Alyssa’s second visit and she said standing in a long line with other folks waiting to get in makes her proud to see so many people eager to visit and learn.

“I think it’s really important to learn about other people’s history. It’s nice to see so many people here,” she added.

The National Portrait Gallery is also open to ticketed visitors.

On May 21, the National Zoo, the Museum of American History and the National Museum of the American Indian will reopen.

Melissa Howell

Melissa Howell joined WTOP Radio in March 2018 and is excited to cover stories that matter across D.C., as well as in Maryland and Virginia. 

