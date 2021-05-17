CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md.'s pandemic aid | Rides for vaccinations to vets | Md. creates vaccine lottery | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Two women accused of stealing $10,000 worth of Gucci bags

Nardos Mesmer | nmesmer@wtop.com

May 17, 2021, 1:39 AM

D.C. police are looking for two women accused of stealing $10,000 worth of Gucci bags from a store in Chinatown in April.

The incident was captured on surveillance and police released the video over the weekend hoping the public can assist in identifying the women.

In the video one woman can be seen acting as a lookout while the second woman used a cutting instrument to remove security cables and then placed them into an H&M bag.

Police are offering a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone can provide information leading to their arrest.

