Teenage boy killed, man injured in double shooting in Northwest DC

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

May 29, 2021, 2:17 AM

A teenage boy is dead, and a man was taken to the hospital after a double shooting Friday in the Northwest D.C. neighborhood of Petworth.

It happened before noon, close to the intersection of Upshur Street and New Hampshire Avenue near Grant Circle Park.

D.C. police arrived to find a car with two passengers that struck a parked vehicle. Both passengers, 16-year-old Kassius-Khon Glay and an adult man, were found with gunshot wounds.

First responders said Glay showed “no signs consistent with life” and declared him dead at the scene. His body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injures. His identity was not released.

Detectives told news partner NBC Washington that the incident is related to bullet holes found on a white Mercedes about five blocks away on Princeton Place and Warder Street. No injuries were reported from that shooing.

Police are offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with knowledge about the incident can call the police at 202-727-9099 or send an anonymous tip via text message to 50411.

A map below shows where the shooting took place.

Luke Garrett

Luke Garrett is a D.C. native dedicated to journalism. He joined the WTOP newsroom in 2020 after graduating from the University of San Diego, where he studied physics and philosophy.

