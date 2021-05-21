Take the Shot: You can get COVID-19 vaccine at Nats Park

Haven’t received a COVID-19 vaccine yet? The Washington Nationals are encouraging you to “take the shot.”
From 4 – 8 p.m. on Friday, people in the D.C. area can head to Nationals Park to receive the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The walk-up site will be located at the first base gate.
— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) May 14, 2021
The first 200 people to get vaccinated at the event will receive a Nationals prize bag, with bobbleheads, face masks and other team collectibles.
This event, co-sponsored by the baseball team and the D.C. government, is part of a larger push to encourage vaccine distribution in the D.C. area.
D.C. United held a similar vaccine distribution event last week. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan also announced Thursday that Maryland residents who get vaccinated will be entered to win a $40,000 lottery prize every day until the Fourth of July.
There will be another vaccination clinic at Nats Park from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 23.