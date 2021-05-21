MEMORIAL DAY: What's open, what's closed | Best Bay Bridge travel times | Rental market tight at beaches | FAQ: 2021 Memorial Day Concert | Beach Guide
Home » Washington, DC News » Take the Shot: You…

Take the Shot: You can get COVID-19 vaccine at Nats Park

Julie Gallagher | jgallagher@wtop.com

May 21, 2021, 10:45 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Haven’t received a COVID-19 vaccine yet? The Washington Nationals are encouraging you to “take the shot.”

From 4 – 8 p.m. on Friday, people in the D.C. area can head to Nationals Park to receive the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The walk-up site will be located at the first base gate.

The first 200 people to get vaccinated at the event will receive a Nationals prize bag, with bobbleheads, face masks and other team collectibles.

This event, co-sponsored by the baseball team and the D.C. government, is part of a larger push to encourage vaccine distribution in the D.C. area.

D.C. United held a similar vaccine distribution event last week. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan also announced Thursday that Maryland residents who get vaccinated will be entered to win a $40,000 lottery prize every day until the Fourth of July.

There will be another vaccination clinic at Nats Park from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 23.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Senate confirms Brooks-LaSure as CMS administrator

Coast Guard to stand up first cyber 'red team' as it creates Cyber Operational Assessments Branch

DoJ, FBI, IC reviewing supply chain threats posed by Russian companies

Postal reform bill could raise health premiums for federal workers, employee group warns

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up