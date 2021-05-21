Take the Shot: You can get COVID-19 vaccine at Nats Park

From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, D.C.-area residents can head to Nationals Stadium to receive the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The walk-up site will be located at the first base gate.

Haven’t received a COVID-19 vaccine yet? The Washington Nationals are encouraging you to “take the shot.”

From 4 – 8 p.m. on Friday, people in the D.C. area can head to Nationals Park to receive the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The walk-up site will be located at the first base gate.

The first 200 people to get vaccinated at the event will receive a Nationals prize bag, with bobbleheads, face masks and other team collectibles.

This event, co-sponsored by the baseball team and the D.C. government, is part of a larger push to encourage vaccine distribution in the D.C. area.

D.C. United held a similar vaccine distribution event last week. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan also announced Thursday that Maryland residents who get vaccinated will be entered to win a $40,000 lottery prize every day until the Fourth of July.

There will be another vaccination clinic at Nats Park from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 23.